TCU Football scores two more 2023 recruits

TCU football continued molding its Class of 2023 into form over the weekend, garnering commitments from four-star defensive lineman Avion Carter and three-star offensive lineman Cooper Powers. The Horned Frogs now have the No. 15 ranked class nationally and the No. 3 ranked class in the Big 12 Conference for the 2023 season according to 247Sports.

Carter hails from Amarillo, Texas and plays football at Tascosa High School. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive lineman had one crystal ball prediction for Texas, but after announcing his decision on social media Sunday morning, Carter will intend to continue his career at TCU. Carter currently ranks as a top-25 defensive lineman nationally on 247Sports.

Powers resides in Concord, California and plays football for De La Salle. A 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive lineman, Powers committed to the Horned Frogs over Air Force, Navy and Colorado State. Powers currently ranks as a top-75 offensive line prospect nationally. Powers became the eighth recruit to join the Class of 2023, while Carter became the ninth overall.

TCU’s Class of 2023 now includes two four-stars (Avion Carter and Cordale Russell) as well as seven three-stars (Cooper Powers, Lafayette Kaiuway, Trevor Goosby, Jordyn Bailey, Rohan Fluellen, Zachary Chapman and Brione Ramsey-Brooks).