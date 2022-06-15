REPORT: TCU Baseball’s Bill Mosiello to be named Ohio State Head Coach

TCU Baseball’s longtime Associate Head Coach Bill Mosiello has reportedly accepted the job as Head Coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes’ baseball team. Mosiello served as the hitting and offensive coach for the Horned Frogs since joining the staff in 2013, also coaching third base on game days. Mosiello filled in as Head Coach for TCU while Kirk Saaloos served a two game suspension this post season

The Buckeyes finished 21-30 in the 2022 season, with an 8-14 conference record, good for 11th in the Big Ten. Ohio State fired coach Greg Beals after 12 seasons leading the program. During his tenure, OSU reached the NCAA Tournament three times, most recently in 2019, but never advanced beyond the Regional round.

Coach Mosiello is known as a player development wizard and elite offensive mind. With the Frogs, he was on the staff that reached four straight College World Series appearances from 2014-2017. Close Frogball observers recognize the leaps that TCU hitters can make during their time with the program - consider the year-over-year Slash Line improvement of Tommy Sacco (2021: .231/.343/.313; 2022: .355/.443/.645). Mosiello’s approach and coaching played a major part in TCU’s success during his nine seasons on campus.

Many a Horned Frog has rounded third, greeted by a hearty Coach Mo fist bump on the way home. The Frog family should issue Mosiello a collective congratulatory fist bump as he heads to his new home in Columbus and a well deserved new opportunity. TCU Head Coach Kirk Saarloos now has a major hole to fill on his staff this off-season after a 2022 campaign that saw the Frogs win the Big 12 regular season title and ended in the Regional Final in College Station.