Frogs O’ War Podcast: TCU News & Super Regional Recap

On this week’s episode of the Frogs O’ War podcast, Anthony and Ryan cover some quick news hits on a wide variety of sports topics. The Big 12 expanding to 16 teams for the year 2023, Du Mapaya etching his name amongst horned frog legends, and even a look into basketball’s Emerald Coast Class first-round matchup; we’ve got you covered!

Aside from news and TCU sports updates, the guys go through last week’s Super Regional predictions to see how their predictions faired.

Click the play button below to listen or check us out wherever you prefer to get your podcasts! We appreciate you guys for tuning in, go frogs!