California transfer Sam Stoutenborough commits to TCU

TCU baseball suffered a significant loss on Wednesday, with news that assistant coach Bill Mosiello will be hired as the next head coach at Ohio State. The Horned Frogs did receive some good news, however, with California right-hander Sam Stoutenborough announcing on social media that he’ll be continuing his career with TCU as a graduate transfer.

Excited for the next chapter. Blessed to join @TCU_Baseball as a grad transfer next season! pic.twitter.com/oLrKxqlEqI — Sam Stoutenborough (@samstout15_) June 15, 2022

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound pitcher posted a 5.58 ERA over 59 and two-thirds innings with the Golden Bears during the 2022 season, finishing with 38 strikeouts and only eight walks. Stoutenborough fired over 200 innings in his four-year career at California, recording a career 4.72 ERA with 134 strikeouts and 57 walks. Stoutenborough appeared in 17 games with eight starts during the 2022 season, recording his best K/BB ratio (4.75) for a season. The right-handed hurler had a combined 1.96 K/BB ratio over his first three season at Cal.

Stoutenborough is the second transfer added through the portal this offseason. Former Baylor infielder Tre Richardson revealed his commitment to the Horned Frogs last week. Stoutenborough, who threw as both a starter and a reliever for the Golden Bears during the 2022 season, will provide TCU with additional depth as the team builds for the 2023 season.