TCU Basketball to play at Mississippi State in 2023 Big 12/SEC Challenge

The matchups have been set for the next Big 12/SEC Challenge: the Horned Frogs will travel to Starkville, MS to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on January 28, 2023.

In the nine seasons this annual challenge has taken place, TCU is 5-4, including a 77-68 win last season over LSU. The Frogs and Bulldogs faced off in the first edition of the Challenge, in 2013 at MSU’s home venue Humphrey Coliseum, a TCU victory. TCU is 3-1 all time versus the Bulldogs, with a 1-1 record in games played in Starkville. The Big 12 leads the history of the Challenge, with a 4-3-2 Challenge record and a combined overall record of 48-41.

Mississippi State finished the 2021-22 campaign with an 18-16 overall record, with its season ending in an opening round loss to Virginia in the NIT. The Bulldogs closed at KenPom ranked #49 overall, ahead of NCAA Tournament teams like Creighton, Marquette, and TCU’s 2022 Round 1 opponent Seton Hall. MSU Head Coach Ben Howland was fired following the season after seven seasons in Starkville and just one NCAA Tournament bid. Chris Jans was hired as Howland’s replacement, formerly of New Mexico State, where he won the WAC in 4 of his 5 seasons, with an NCAA Tournament win over UConn in 2022.

The Bulldogs lose top performer Iverson Molinar who dominated the offensive production the last two seasons and is expected to be a second round pick in the NBA Draft. MSU returns guards DJ Jeffries and Shakeel Moore along with 6’11” redshirt senior forward Tolu Smith. Jans has filled out his roster by adding transfers Dashawn Davis from Oregon State, Eric Reed Jr. from Southeast Missouri, Jamel Horton from Albany, and Will McNair Jr. following Jans from NMSU.

The Big 12/SEC Challenge always produces intriguing matchups between some of the nation’s top teams; 2023 will be no exception: