Former Frog KaVontae Turpin wins USFL MVP

Former standout wide receiver for TCU Football, KaVontae Turpin, just became the first USFL MVP since Herschel Walker received the award in 1985.

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER



USFL MVP @KaVontaeTurpin has been unreal this season ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/5HhDHIXtPa — New Jersey Generals (@USFLGenerals) June 22, 2022

“Turpin Time” finished the 10-game season leading the league in receiving yards (540) and yards after catch (316) despite catching 35 balls less than USFL receptions leader Lance Lenoir (88). He also racked up 129 rushing yards and 6 all-purpose touchdowns.

Turp’s ridiculous production rate on offense as well as some flashy plays on kick/punt returns helped propel his team, the New Jersey Generals, to a league-best 9-1 record.

Being that Turpin’s time at TCU (no pun intended) was cut short just three years back due to off-field issues, Horned Frog fans likely remember his shifty style of play like it was yesterday.

Although this was the first opportunity Turpin has had to play football at the next level since departing from Fort Worth in early 2019, it seems like he hasn’t skipped a beat.

He’s still fast, and I mean really fast, he can still juke defenders out of their cleats, and is still a threat from nearly everywhere on the field. Aside from maybe lacking the deep-ball threat, Turpin is a perfect fit to shred through the football minor leagues.

Now, the question is, does dominating the USFL equate to an NFL opportunity?

Well, we’ll have to wait and see. Several players such as PJ Walker, Austin Walter, and Taylor Heinicke made the transition from the XFL to the NFL after the league’s first year back after a 20-year hiatus.

Determining the overall quality of one minor league to another is a tall task, but one could assume if history repeats itself, some of these USFL standouts will be getting a call from NFL squads.

If that’s the case, you bet your biscuits the league MVP will be one of the first to hear their phone ring.

Congratulations to KaVontae for taking home MVP! I’m looking forward to seeing him don that illustrious NFL jersey patch one of these days.