TCU’s Julia Adams earns Preseason All-Big 12 volleyball honors

TCU volleyball will begin its first season under new head coach Jason Williams this fall. Senior outside hitter Julia Adams, one of the team’s leading returners, received Preseason All Big-12 honors for the second season in a row. Adams finished as an All-Big 12 Second Team honoree during the 2021 season, recording 140 kills in 12 matches played.

Adams has totaled 556 kills over her first three seasons with TCU, compiling 185 sets played across 53 matches. The 6-foot-3 hitter from Plano, Texas has 106 digs and 66 blocks with the Horned Frogs, who parted ways with former head coach Jill Kramer after seven years. Adams was a member of the All-Big 12 Rookie Team during the 2019 campaign.