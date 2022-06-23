Frogs O’ War Podcast: 2021/2022 Athletics year in review

Back at ya with another episode of the FOW Podcast!

This week, Anthony and Ryan go through just about every sport on campus, breaking down the high and lows from each team’s most recent season as well as a slight outlook ahead to 2022/2023.

Of course, there are a few quick news hits mixed in there as well, but stay tuned for next week’s episode as we’ll be continuing this “year in review” with some superlative awards for the Horned Frog athletes.

Tune in below or wherever you prefer to listen to your podcasts!