REPORT: TCU hiring Nevada’s TJ Bruce as next associate head baseball coach

TCU baseball has reportedly found its next associate head coach, with KRNV’s Kirsten Moran tweeting Friday afternoon that the Horned Frogs are expected to hire Nevada head coach TJ Bruce to the role. Former TCU associate head coach Bill Mosiello departed from the program and accepted the head coaching position with Ohio State earlier this month.

JUST IN: Nevada baseball head coach TJ Bruce is headed to TCU as the next associate head coach — Kirsten Moran (@kirstenlizmoran) June 24, 2022

Bruce served as head coach of the Wolf Pack for seven seasons, leading Nevada to a 171-168 record and two Mountain West Conference titles. The Wolf Pack earned a berth in the NCAA Regionals during the 2021 season, marking the program’s first NCAA Regional appearance since 2000. Prior to Nevada, Bruce was an assistant coach at UCLA from 2011-15, helping the Bruins to a 192-102-1 record, four Pac-12 Conference titles and the 2013 CWS title.

"Reno has grown me in so many ways: my faith, my family and my kids are the best version of themselves because of this wonderful community and athletic department. Wishing nothing but the best for Nevada Baseball, and Reno will always be home." ─ TJ Bruce https://t.co/lblenNM8YX — Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) June 24, 2022

Before UCLA, Bruce served as as assistant coach at Long Beach State, where he worked for five seasons and helped develop eventual MLB stars Troy Tulowitzki and Evan Longoria as well as longtime MLB veterans Danny Espinosa and Matt Duffy. Bruce also served as an assistant at Cerritos College in 2006, helping two players get selected in the MLB Draft.