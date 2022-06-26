 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UNC-Wilmington transfer Hunter Hodges commits to TCU

By Russell Hodges
COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAR 05 Texas Christian at Kentucky Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TCU baseball added another pitcher through the transfer portal, with UNC-Wilmington reliever Hunter Hodges announcing his commitment to the Horned Frogs on social media Sunday afternoon. Hodges is the third transfer to commit to the TCU baseball team this offseason, following California’s Sam Stoutenborough and Baylor’s Tre Richardson.

Hodges earned All-CAA Honorable Mention recognition as a reliever during the 2022 season, recording a 4.11 ERA and striking out 51 batters in 30 and two-thirds innings while holding opposing hitters to a .100 average. The 6-foot-3 sophomore struggled with command, allowing 33 walks, but the low opposing batting average and his 14.9 K/9 ratio suggest a high-upside, right-handed arm that TCU could utilize out of the bullpen.

Hodges played at UNC-Wilmington for two seasons, earning First-Team All-CAA and All-CAA Rookie Team honors during the 2021 season, where he posted similar numbers to his 2022 season. Hodges struck out 52 batters and walked 28 in 39 innings while finishing with a 4.38 ERA during the 2021 season, limiting opposing batters to a .162 average.

A Wilmington, North Carolina native, Hodges has thrown 26 wild pitches in two years, but should TCU manage to reign in his control issues, Hodges could prove to be a strong asset to the Horned Frog bullpen. Hodges has totaled 11 saves over the last two seasons.

