UNC-Wilmington transfer Hunter Hodges commits to TCU

TCU baseball added another pitcher through the transfer portal, with UNC-Wilmington reliever Hunter Hodges announcing his commitment to the Horned Frogs on social media Sunday afternoon. Hodges is the third transfer to commit to the TCU baseball team this offseason, following California’s Sam Stoutenborough and Baylor’s Tre Richardson.

Blessed to announce that I’ll be continuing my career at @TCU_Baseball. Thanks to the coaches for the opportunity! ROLL FROGS! pic.twitter.com/8O3MNrMiNi — Hunter Hodges (@HHodges44) June 26, 2022

Hodges earned All-CAA Honorable Mention recognition as a reliever during the 2022 season, recording a 4.11 ERA and striking out 51 batters in 30 and two-thirds innings while holding opposing hitters to a .100 average. The 6-foot-3 sophomore struggled with command, allowing 33 walks, but the low opposing batting average and his 14.9 K/9 ratio suggest a high-upside, right-handed arm that TCU could utilize out of the bullpen.

Hunter Hodges (2023 Eligible) @HarwichMariners came on in the 9th to earn the save on Friday. Currently in the transfer portal Hodges sits low-90s on his fastball with a high spin breaking ball that’s up to 3100+ rpm. Will be just 20 YO at the time of the 2023 draft #BACape22 pic.twitter.com/2uIkxIFM5Y — Geoff Pontes (@GeoffPontesBA) June 25, 2022

Hodges played at UNC-Wilmington for two seasons, earning First-Team All-CAA and All-CAA Rookie Team honors during the 2021 season, where he posted similar numbers to his 2022 season. Hodges struck out 52 batters and walked 28 in 39 innings while finishing with a 4.38 ERA during the 2021 season, limiting opposing batters to a .162 average.

Hunter Hodges, transfer portal, closed out the game for Harwich with a scoreless 9th where he walked 1 and struck out 2. His command is below average, but his stuff is really really good. When he can get his pitches over the plate hitters really struggle against him. pic.twitter.com/XpGCtfpnKH — Cape Cod Baseball Scouting (@CapeScouting) June 24, 2022

A Wilmington, North Carolina native, Hodges has thrown 26 wild pitches in two years, but should TCU manage to reign in his control issues, Hodges could prove to be a strong asset to the Horned Frog bullpen. Hodges has totaled 11 saves over the last two seasons.