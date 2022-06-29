Nevada transfer Kade Morris commits to TCU

Days after TCU baseball secured Nevada’s TJ Bruce as its next associate head coach under Kirk Saarloos, Wolf Pack right-hander Kade Morris is reportedly transferring to the Horned Frogs, following Bruce after two seasons at Nevada. The 6-foot-3 sophomore earned All-MWC Second Team recognition, going 7-5 with a 4.32 ERA during the 2022 baseball season.

First off I want to thank the University of Nevada Reno and all of the wonderful people that made it a special 2 years. That being said I have decided to transfer and continue my academic and athletic career at TCU. Let’s Go Horned Frogs‼️ pic.twitter.com/3LIBRfolxl — Kade Morris (@kade_talk2em) June 28, 2022

Morris is the fourth transfer to come to Fort Worth this offseason, following Baylor’s Tre Richardson, California’s Sam Stoutenborough and UNC-Wilmington’s Hunter Hodges. Morris struggled during his freshman season, but the Turlock, California native made significant strides as a sophomore, finishing 3-1 as a starter and striking out 53 batters while walking 22 batters over 66 and two-thirds innings pitched. Morris has 36 appearances in two years.

TCU has gotten two of my favorite players from the Cape to transfer to them: Kade Morris and Hunter Hodges. With Morris, they’re getting a great starter who has an advanced mix of pitches, and Hodges is one of the nastiest relievers I’ve seen out here — Cape Cod Baseball Scouting (@CapeScouting) June 29, 2022

TCU has added two arms (Morris and Stoutenborough) that will likely compete for starting roles during the 2023 season. The Horned Frogs will be looking to replace Brett Walker, while Marcelo Perez and Austin Krob could potentially leave for the MLB Draft as well. Returning starters Riley Cornelio and Cam Brown should factor into the mix as well.