 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Nevada transfer Kade Morris commits to TCU

The sophomore right-hander spent two seasons with the Wolf Pack under TJ Bruce, who recently joined the Horned Frogs as their next associate head coach.

By Russell Hodges
/ new
Syndication: Reno Gazette Journal Andy Barron/RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK

Days after TCU baseball secured Nevada’s TJ Bruce as its next associate head coach under Kirk Saarloos, Wolf Pack right-hander Kade Morris is reportedly transferring to the Horned Frogs, following Bruce after two seasons at Nevada. The 6-foot-3 sophomore earned All-MWC Second Team recognition, going 7-5 with a 4.32 ERA during the 2022 baseball season.

Morris is the fourth transfer to come to Fort Worth this offseason, following Baylor’s Tre Richardson, California’s Sam Stoutenborough and UNC-Wilmington’s Hunter Hodges. Morris struggled during his freshman season, but the Turlock, California native made significant strides as a sophomore, finishing 3-1 as a starter and striking out 53 batters while walking 22 batters over 66 and two-thirds innings pitched. Morris has 36 appearances in two years.

TCU has added two arms (Morris and Stoutenborough) that will likely compete for starting roles during the 2023 season. The Horned Frogs will be looking to replace Brett Walker, while Marcelo Perez and Austin Krob could potentially leave for the MLB Draft as well. Returning starters Riley Cornelio and Cam Brown should factor into the mix as well.

More From Frogs O' War

Loading comments...