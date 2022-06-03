TCU Baseball vs. Louisiana: Game Thread

TCU will take the field Friday night as the 2-seed in the College Station Regional. In the other dugout will be 3-seed Louisiana Ragin Cajuns, winners of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. The Frogs are 34-22 all-time in the NCAA Regional round, advancing to the Super Regionals seven times in program history, including the 2012 College Station Regional.

Although much ink has been spilled regarding a potential showdown in Game 2 with Texas A&M and former TCU Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle, the Frogs have serious business to tend to in Game 1.

JUNE 3 | BLUE BELL PARK | COLLEGE STATION, TX | 7:00 PM | ESPN+

TCU GAME NOTES

• TCU went 1-2 in the Big 12 Tournament, but is 8-2 in its last 10 games.

• TCU is making its third straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

• TCU sits sixth in the Big 12 in hitting (.272), third in ERA (4.62) and third in fielding percentage (.978).

• TCU ranks second in the Big 12 and tied for eight nationally with 52 double plays on the year.

• TCU finished May with a record of 9-4. The Horned Frogs hit .296 with 19 home runs and averaged 9.1 runs per game.

• TCU went 5-for-6 in stolen bases in the Big 12 Tournament to run its season total to 91, a mark that is 32nd nationally.

• TCU drew 11 walks over the weekend and now ranks ninth nationally with 326 on the season.

LOUISIANA GAME NOTES

• Louisiana makes its 17th all-time appearance in the NCAA Championships when it opens play on Friday against Big 12 regular-season champion TCU in the NCAA College Station Regional.

• The appearance is the first for the Ragin’ Cajuns under third-year head coach Matt Deggs and the first since hosting the NCAA Lafayette Regional in 2016.

• Louisiana makes its second appearance in the postseason in College Station, going 2-2 overall in 2007 with opening wins over Ohio State and host Texas A&M before falling twice to the Aggies and missing an opportunity to reach the Super Regional.

• Head coach Matt Deggs, a native of Texas City, was an assistant coach at Texas A&M from 2006-10 under former coach Rob Childress.

• Eleven of Louisiana’s 28 players are from the state of Texas.• Louisiana enters the NCAA Regionals as the SBC leader in earned run average (4.18), stolen bases (133), stolen bases per game (2.33), triples (27), triples per game (0.47) and WHIP (1.37).

• Louisiana has won its last six games which were decided by one run, including wins over the top two seeds (Texas State and Georgia Southern) to claim the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament Championship.

SERIES HISTORY

• TCU and Louisiana will be playing for the ninth time in program history. The series is tied at 4-4 in a series that dates back to 1989.

• TCU picked up a 2-1 series win in Lafayette in 2021. The Frogs dropped a 7-2 series-opening victory, but bounced back with a 13-4 and 5-1 win.