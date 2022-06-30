TCU outfielder Garrison Berkley enters transfer portal

TCU baseball saw its second outfielder of the offseason enter the transfer portal on Thursday, with redshirt freshman Garrison Berkley announcing his decision to continue his athletic career elsewhere. Berkley spent two seasons with the Horned Frogs.

First and foremost I want to say thank you to my coaches and teammates at TCU for the last 2 years. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I’m super excited for the next chapter in my life and what God has in store for me. pic.twitter.com/15GEWxSpGD — Garrison Berkley (@garrison_berk) June 29, 2022

A 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team honoree, Berkley appeared in 30 games with 14 starts over the last two seasons. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Aledo, Texas recorded a .167/.302/.190 slash line with the Horned Frogs, scoring seven runs and adding three RBIs. Berkley follows Sam Thompson as the second TCU outfielder to transfer this offseason.

TCU will have each of its three starting outfielders (Porter Brown, Elijah Nunez and Luke Boyers) as well as freshman reserve Logan Maxwell eligible to return for the 2023 season.