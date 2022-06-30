 clock menu more-arrow no yes

TCU outfielder Garrison Berkley enters transfer portal

The redshirt freshman spent two seasons with the Horned Frogs.

By Russell Hodges
GOFROGS.COM

TCU baseball saw its second outfielder of the offseason enter the transfer portal on Thursday, with redshirt freshman Garrison Berkley announcing his decision to continue his athletic career elsewhere. Berkley spent two seasons with the Horned Frogs.

A 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team honoree, Berkley appeared in 30 games with 14 starts over the last two seasons. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Aledo, Texas recorded a .167/.302/.190 slash line with the Horned Frogs, scoring seven runs and adding three RBIs. Berkley follows Sam Thompson as the second TCU outfielder to transfer this offseason.

TCU will have each of its three starting outfielders (Porter Brown, Elijah Nunez and Luke Boyers) as well as freshman reserve Logan Maxwell eligible to return for the 2023 season.

