TCU Baseball vs. Oral Roberts: Game Thread

JUNE 4 | BLUE BELL PARK | COLLEGE STATION, TX | 12:00 PM | ESPN+

The TCU Horned Frogs fell victim to the aggressive base running and clutch 2-out hitting of Louisiana, paired with costly errors, to drop its opening game of the College Station Regional. TCU will now have to take the long road through the loser’s bracket if the Frogs are to advance to the Super Regional. It is not uncharted water for the Frogs, as TCU lost its opener in the College Station regional in 2012, but then won four straight by a combined score of 50-20 to eliminate Dayton, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss.

The journey to climb out of the loser’s bracket begins Saturday at Noon versus Summit League champion Oral Roberts Golden Eagles. Oral Roberts dropped its opener against host Texas A&M 8-2. The winner of this game will take on the winner of Saturday night’s Louisiana-Texas A&M game, while the loser begin its off-season.

Game Notes:

TCU is 18-26 all-time against Oral Roberts

TCU and Oral Roberts are in a Regional together for the fourth time (2004 - Austin; 2011 and 2016 - Fort Worth). ORU is 3-2 against TCU in the postseason

TCU last played ORU on June 3, 2016 in the NCAA Fort Worth Regional. (TCU won 7-0).

Join us in the comments as we follow the action!