 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

TCU Baseball vs. Louisiana: Elimination Game Thread

The Frogs get another shot at the Ragin Cajuns in win or go home contest

By Anthony North
/ new
Garrett Wright shut the door to seal TCU’s Saturday win over Oral Roberts
GoFrogs.com

JUNE 5 | BLUE BELL PARK | COLLEGE STATION, TX | 1:00 PM | ESPN+

The TCU Horned Frogs will look to continue the climb out of the loser’s bracket on Sunday afternoon in a rematch against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. The Cajuns took the first round game 7-6 over TCU to advance to their winner’s bracket contest against Texas A&M. TCU won its first elimination game Saturday vs. Oral Roberts 3-1 to reach Regional Sunday. Louisiana dropped its winner’s bracket game with Texas A&M 9-6.

The Aggies await the winner of this one later Sunday night, where it will take two wins to knock out the host squad.

Join us in the comments as we follow the action of today’s elimination game action

More From Frogs O' War

Loading comments...