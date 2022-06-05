TCU Baseball vs. Louisiana: Elimination Game Thread

JUNE 5 | BLUE BELL PARK | COLLEGE STATION, TX | 1:00 PM | ESPN+

The TCU Horned Frogs will look to continue the climb out of the loser’s bracket on Sunday afternoon in a rematch against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. The Cajuns took the first round game 7-6 over TCU to advance to their winner’s bracket contest against Texas A&M. TCU won its first elimination game Saturday vs. Oral Roberts 3-1 to reach Regional Sunday. Louisiana dropped its winner’s bracket game with Texas A&M 9-6.

The Aggies await the winner of this one later Sunday night, where it will take two wins to knock out the host squad.

Join us in the comments as we follow the action of today’s elimination game action