Arkansas transfer Trelon Smith flips from TCU to UTSA

One of the TCU football team’s most notable commits from the transfer portal has chosen to continue his career elsewhere. Former Arkansas running back Trelon Smith, who committed to the Horned Frogs earlier this offseason, revealed on social media this past Wednesday that he’ll instead suit up for the UTSA football team for the 2022 season.

Smith was one of multiple running backs TCU scored through the transfer portal under new head coach Sonny Dykes and his staff this offseason. The Horned Frogs also garnered commitments from Louisiana-Lafayette transfer Emani Bailey and Florida State transfer Corey Wren. TCU will also have multiple veterans from the 2021 roster returning for the upcoming season including Kendre Miller, Daimarqua Foster and Emari Demercado. Smith rushed for 598 yards and five touchdowns for the Razorbacks this past season.