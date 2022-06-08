Frogs O’ War Podcast: Regional Recap

Back for another episode after a very eventful weekend of TCU athletics.

This week, Anthony and Ryan go game by game breaking down how the Frogs’ postseason journey transpired in College Station. All things ranging from Austin Krob and Cam Brown’s lights-out pitching performances, to a Brayden Taylor snub for the all-regional team, the guys have got you covered!

Rounding out the episode, Anthony and Ryan predict the superregional round of the NCAA tournament and discuss which teams have the best shot to reach Omaha.

Tune in below!