Baylor transfer Tre Richardson commits to TCU

The TCU baseball team saw its season come to a close less than one week ago, but head coach Kirk Saarloos and his staff are already busy adding new talent to the roster for next season. TCU made its first notable move Wednesday, with Baylor transfer Tre Richardson announcing on social media that he’s committed to playing for the Horned Frogs.

Firstly, I want to thank Waco and Baylor University for being my home for the last 2 and a half years. I couldn’t be more grateful for the lifelong relationships that I’ve made there. I’m happy to announce that I’ve committed to further my academic and athletic future @ TCU!! pic.twitter.com/33NeAJ5OCb — Tre Richardson (@_trerichardson_) June 8, 2022

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound infielder started at second base for the Bears during the 2022 season, hitting .297 with a .398 on-base percentage and a .434 slugging percentage. Richardson totaled four home runs and 35 RBIs while leading Baylor with 61 runs and 32 walks. Richardson also stole nine bases and started all 54 games for the Bears this spring.

pic.twitter.com/Cvurq6Ibnt — Texas College Baseball (@TexasCollegeBSB) April 13, 2022

Richardson’s arrival in Fort Worth makes sense for the Horned Frogs, who will be losing starting infielders Gray Rodgers and Tommy Sacco. A 2021 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, Richardson spent three years at Baylor and will have two years of eligibility remaining. A versatile infielder, Richardson logged 28 games at second base and 23 games at shortstop in 2021. Richardson hit .308 with three home runs, 37 RBIs and 46 runs last season.