Frogs O’ War Podcast: Superlative Awards & College Football Chaos

We’re baaaaaack. After teasing it for the past two weeks or so, Anthony and Ryan finally dive into their superlative awards for the 2021/2022 TCU Athletics calendar year.

From freshmen of the year to locker room MVP, the guys break down an abundance of self-created awards for the Horned Frog athletes.

That’s not all, though, as chaos has struck the college football world. Anthony and Ryan discuss how USC and UCLA’s move to the Big 10 could change the course of college football as we know it. No one really knows what’s going to happen as of now, so why not make some fun conspiracies while we have to wait?

Tune in below!