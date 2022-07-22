REPORT: West Virginia OF Austin Davis transferring to TCU

After news that outfielder Porter Brown will be leaving the TCU baseball program, Perfect Game’s Brian Sakowski tweeted on Friday that West Virginia outfielder Austin Davis will be transferring to the Horned Frogs, marking the second position player in the Big 12 to come to Fort Worth. Baylor’s Tre Richardson announced his transfer earlier this offseason.

Big transfer pickup for TCU in former West Virginia OF Austin Davis. Top of the order tools, hit over .300 each of last 3 years, stole 29 bags in ‘22, handles the bat well and runs well, good defender in OF as well. #FrogsUp @TCU_Baseball @PGCollegeBall — Brian Sakowski (@B_Sakowski_PG) July 22, 2022

Davis spent four seasons with the Mountaineers, compiling a .313/.384/.402 career slash line with 167 hits, 102 runs and 57 RBIs. Davis, who has recorded a batting average over .300 in each of the last three seasons, shined during the 2022 season, slashing .330/.402/.442 while adding a season-high four home runs, 26 RBIs and 29 stolen bases.

A 2021 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and 2022 All-Big 12 First Team honoree, Davis served as West Virginia’s starting right fielder. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder from Orlando, Florida has racked up 64 stolen bases over four seasons and figures to be an immediate contributor near the top of the Horned Frog batting order. With Brown, Garrison Berkley both in the transfer portal, Davis will be an early favorite to start for the Horned Frogs next season.

West Virginia Right Fielder Austin Davis Makes SportsCenter Top Ten Twice https://t.co/FXcQx3D4r3 — the smoking musket (@smokingmusket) May 20, 2021

TCU will have outfielders Luke Boyers and Elijah Nunez back for next season. In addition to Brown and Berkley, TCU also saw outfielder Sam Thompson transfer earlier this offseason.