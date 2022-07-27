Four-Star Running Back Cameron Cook commits to TCU

Four-star running back Cameron Cook announced his commitment to TCU yesterday as the Frogs beat out Texas and Cal for the no. 15 ranked running back in the country, per 247Sports.

The Round Rock Stony Point product marks another spectacular get for Sonny Dykes and co. Thanks to the addition of Cook, the Frogs’ 2023 recruiting class is now ranked no. 25 in the country with 16 total hard commits, featuring three 4-star athletes (Cook, Cordale Russell, Avion Carter).

Cook finished his junior season with 848 all-purpose yards while piling up 10 touchdowns on the ground and through the air.

He’s a speedy, powerful back that’s not afraid to get after it. At 5’11”, 190 lbs, he’s got the size to make a splash at the collegiate level and the patience of a seasoned veteran.

You can watch Cook’s full-length junior season highlights here.

Cook’s style and build remind me a lot of former Horned Frog Kyle Hicks, who ended up having quite the career in the purple and white. The major difference: Hicks played in the Patterson era, while Cook will feature in an offensive scheme Frog fans have yet to fully see under Sonny Dykes.

The future Horned Frog running back had his official visit back in June and wasted no time in committing to play in Fort Worth.

“TCU was the place I wanted to spend my next three or four years and I knew it from the visit and even before that,” said Cook in an interview with On3. “As time went on, it got clear that was the place that I wanted to be. The people who really wanted me bad started to reach out more. TCU has been the same since Day 1 when they offered me and they’ve only built it up.”

Per Cook, running backs coach Anthony Jones played a big part in securing his commitment.

“Coach Jones has been good for us because I’m a big family guy and if you’re making my mom and dad feel like I’ll be taken care of and that they have nothing to worry about, then that works for me,” said Cook. “That was one of the main factors for me and what made me want to go to TCU the most.”

Frog fans will have to wait at least one more season before seeing Cook suit up under the lights of Amon G. Carter stadium, but I’ve got a feeling the wait will be more than worth it!

Congrats on your decision, Cameron Cook, and welcome to the Horned Frog family!