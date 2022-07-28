REPORT: Cowboys signing former TCU star, USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin

Former TCU football standout KaVontae Turpin took full advantage of his opportunity with the USFL’s New Jersey Generals, catching 44 passes for 540 yards while adding 129 rushing yards and one touchdown and playing on special teams. The 26-year-old earned USFL MVP honors and has reportedly worked his way onto an NFL roster, with news surfacing Wednesday evening that Turpin will be signing a three-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

Turpin suited up for the Horned Frogs from 2015-18, turning in a strong freshman campaign where he caught 45 passes for 649 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 116 rushing yards. Turpin, who scored one touchdown on special teams during each of his four seasons at TCU, totaled 22 touchdowns in his collegiate career including six on special teams.

Despite his 5-foot-9, 155-pound frame, Turpin’s dynamic playmaking ability that he displayed at TCU was evident during the 2022 USFL season. The Monroe, Louisiana native led the league in receiving yards while finishing second in receiving touchdowns and compiling 921 all-purpose yards. Turpin will now reportedly continue his professional career with the Cowboys, who also signed former USFL MVP Herschel Walker in 1985.

Spring. Football. Matters. I've watched @KaVontaeTurpin hop from league to league. Dominated in the FCF, TSL, ELF, and the #USFL. Now, the whole world is going to know his name. pic.twitter.com/MYCaGrQyxH — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenMI) July 28, 2022

Turpin’s football career has taken various stops since his career with the Horned Frogs ended in October 2018, when former TCU head coach Gary Patterson dismissed him from the program after he was arrested on a charge of assault of a family member with bodily injury. Since his dismissal from the program, Turpin has signed contracts with multiple professional teams including the Sea Lions of The Spring League, the Wroclaw Panthers of the European League of Football and Fan Controlled Football’s Glacier Boyz.

There’s the record! KaVontae Turpin sets a TCU record with five special teams touchdowns! #TurpinTime pic.twitter.com/NKl22W0dPW — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 8, 2018

Turpin enjoyed a successful career with TCU, earning several honors in 2017 including All-Big 12 First Team (kick return/punt return), AP All-Big 12 First Team (all-purpose) and All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (wide receiver). Turpin was also named Honorable Mention Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year in 2016 and 2017 as well as an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (return specialist) in 2016. A former three-star recruit, Turpin signed with TCU in 2015.