Three-Star Linebacker Kylan Salter Commits to TCU

A big week for TCU Football recruiting continued Thursday night with the commitment of Cedar Hill linebacker Kylan Salter, the 17th commitment of the 2023 class and its first linebacker.

The addition of Salter to the 2023 class comes on the heels of 4-Star RB Cameron Cook announcing his pledge to the Frogs. The TCU class has now climbed back into the Top 25, currently sitting at #24 overall in the 247 composite ranking.

Listed at 6’1”, 210 lbs, Salter was an ultra productive force for Cedar Hill in his 2021 junior campaign, averaging 8.9 tackles per game with 16 for loss and 2 fumble return TDs. He did suffer an ACL injury this spring and is expected to miss his senior season, but is on track to be an early enrollee, allowing him to get to work in Fort Worth right away in 2023. Salter mentioned in several interviews after the commitment announcement that the TCU coaching staff’s continued belief in him and support through his injury rehab was a factor in selecting the Horned Frogs. With 7 upperclassman linebackers on the 2022 roster, including the projected two-deep and all three LB positions, Salter could be called on to contribute early.

Salter held major offers in the Big 12 and across the nation, including LSU, Nebraska, and Liberty (where his brother Kaidon, a 2021 4-Star QB, currently attends). Salter had narrowed his choice between TCU and Colorado, both of which he visited in June. The Frogs open the 2022 season against those Buffaloes and hope this recruiting win is a sign of things to come on the field in September.