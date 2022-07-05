TCU Men’s Golf Coach Montigel’s Contract to Expire Without Renewal Next Season

The 2022-2023 golf season will mark the 45th and final coaching season for longtime TCU Golf Coach Bill Montigel. Jeremiah Donati confirmed this week that Montigel’s contract will not be renewed after the completion of next season, and the ongoing impact of longstanding TCU athletics coaches hits the golf program. Montigel joins Patterson, Schlossnagle, and other long-tenured athletics coaches recently departing the university in a flurry of changes no doubt aimed at bringing in fresh blood to coaching staffs.

Montigel has been a successful staple in TCU athletics, leading the Frogs golf team to a string of 31 consecutive years of NCAA Team Regionals appearances; which, coincidentally, ended in 2022. He has also been integral in the successful recruiting of international players to the TCU roster, and although competing in an incredibly rich golf conference, built TCU Men’s Golf into a conference competitor with many PGA TOUR professionals claiming alumnus status or coaching reputable collegiate programs.

Although TCU has been solidly in the mix among the Big 12 and college golf, it’s a curious decision not to renew, and we will have to see what caliber of coach follows in Montigel’s footsteps. With a solid performance foundation, an exquisite home course (Colonial Country Club), and the potential to expand the facilities for the program, perhaps there will be intriguing candidates willing to step into the mix and attempt to emulate the recruiting success Montigel was known for. For now, we’ll look forward to the ’23 season as a curtain call for yet another longstanding TCU athletics figurehead.