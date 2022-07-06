Former Frog Cam Norrie Advances to Wimbledon Semifinals

Former TCU tennis standout Cameron Norrie has advanced to the semifinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Men’s Singles tournament where he’ll face the 1-seed and no. 3 ranked player in the world, Novak Djokovic.

Since his time dominating collegiate tennis in the purple and white came to an end back in 2017, Norrie has been climbing the ranks amongst the world’s best. He currently sits as the no. 12 ranked mens player in the world with two ATP singles titles in 2022 and will be seeking a third if he can get past one of the sports GOATs.

Cam has already won the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes in Lyon, France as well as the Delray Beach Open in 2022, but winning Wimbledon would be something special.

He’s made his way through five rounds thus far, trumping David Goffin, Tommy Paul, Steve Johnson, Juame Munar, and Pablo Andujar, so what’s a couple more?

Djokovic hasn’t been quite as active as Norrie this year, but he’s been playing in good form as of late. The Serbia native is 14-1 in his last 15 singles matches, whereas Norrie is 12-3 in his last 15 singles matches.

The semi-final match is set for July 7th at 11:00 p.m, and the winner will advance to face the winner of Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios.

Two rising stars in the tennis scene facing off against two legends. It’s sure to be entertaining television this Thursday, as Norrie continues to push for his first major tournament title in the pros.