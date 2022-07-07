 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

TCU Baseball secures two more pitching transfers

Vanderbilt left-hander Brett Hansen and Kansas right-hander Ryan Vanderhei are reportedly heading to Fort Worth for the 2023 season.

By Russell Hodges
Syndication: The Tennessean Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

TCU baseball continued to be aggressive in the transfer portal this offseason, with Frogs Today’s Jamie Plunkett reporting on Thursday that two more pitchers, Vanderbilt left-hander Brett Hansen and Kansas right-hander Ryan Vanderhei, will be continuing their careers in Fort Worth. TCU has now added six Division I transfers since the end of the 2022 season.

A 6-foot-4 sophomore from Pleasanton, California, Hansen spent two seasons with the Commodores, recording a 3.38 ERA over 13 and one-third innings pitched during the 2022 season. Hansen, who threw as a reliever, struck out 12 batters and walked five. As a high-school prospect, Hansen was drafted in the 38th round by the San Francisco Giants.

Vanderhei played three seasons for the Jayhawks, finishing with a 5.40 ERA over 106 and two-thirds innings throws. The 6-foot-6 redshirt sophomore from Goodyear, Arizona struck out 106 batters and walked 64 over his three-year stint at Kansas. As a reliever, Vanderhei recorded a 2.70 ERA with 25 strikeouts and 20 walks over 26 and two-thirds innings in 2021. Vanderhei started 14 games during the 2022 season, finishing with a 6.46 ERA.

TCU has now added five pitchers this offseason, with Vanderhei and Hansen following Nevada’s Kade Morris, UNC-Wilmington’s Hunter Hodges and California’s Sam Stoutenborough. Baylor infielder Tre Richardson has also committed to the Horned Frogs.

