TCU Football duo earns Preseason All-Big 12 honors

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston and cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson were named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team earlier this month. Johnston and Tomlinson are two of the leading starters returning for the Horned Frog football team this season.

Hodges-Tomlinson has earned All-Big 12 First Team honors in each of the last two seasons, recording 68 total tackles along with 22 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two interceptions during that span. The senior cornerback, who has appeared in 34 games over the last three seasons, returns as TCU’s presumptive No. 1 cornerback for the 2022 season.

TCU's Quentin Johnston has broken 26 tackles on just 55 career receptions



Definition of a PLAY-MAKER pic.twitter.com/AS0OQYPMGx — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 4, 2022

Johnston led TCU in multiple receiving categories including yards (634), yards per reception (19.2) and touchdowns (six) during the 2021 season, where he also earned All-Big 12 First Team honors. The junior wide receiver has totaled 1,136 yards and 10 touchdowns over the last two seasons and figures to be a top prospect for the 2023 NFL Draft.

TCU Football CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson will return for his senior season https://t.co/XFhewTTc83 — Melissa Triebwasser (@TheCoachMelissa) January 10, 2022

Johnston and Tomlinson will represent the Horned Frogs at the Big 12 Media Days, which will be held from July 13-14 at AT&T Stadium. Joining them are senior linebacker Dee Winters as well as senior offensive lineman and 2021 All-Big 12 First Team honoree Steve Avila.