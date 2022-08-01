Three-Star Cornerback Vernon Glover Jr. Commits to TCU

It was quite a week on the recruiting trail for Sonny Dykes and staff, as the Horned Frogs received the third commitment in the past 5 days with Dickinson, TX cornerback joining the class of 2023.

We homeeee pic.twitter.com/lAzLklW7js — Vernon Glover Jr (@vjglover2023) July 31, 2022

Glover, listed at 5’11” 170 lbs, is rated as the #61 cornerback in the class by 247 and had 16 offers from around the country. He announced his top 5 in June where the Horned Frogs were joined by Texas A&M, Colorado, Florida State, and Houston. He gave Coach Dykes the good news during an on-campus visit this in Fort Worth this weekend, and made the news public via Twitter on Sunday.

Glover is the 18th commitment in the 2023 class and the 4th defensive back, joining fellow DBs Jordan Lester, Montana Warren, and Javeon Wilcox. The secondary is clearly a primary focus of the new TCU staff, as the Horned Frogs’ two starting corners, Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson & Noah Daniels, are both Seniors.