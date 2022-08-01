Frogs O’ War Podcast: Quick News Hits & College Football Future Bets

We’re back after a short break for another episode of the Frogs O’ War podcast!

On this week’s episode, Anthony and Ryan discuss some recent Horned Frog news such as a handful of Frogs being drafted to the MLB as well as some recruiting updates for TCU’s class of ‘23.

It’s finally that time of year, and the college football season is right around the corner. Ranging from Heisman winner to who will reach the playoffs, the guys break down all of their favorite future bets/picks for the 2022/2023 season. Last but certainly not least, we’ve got a slight preview into what the Frogs’ fall camp might look like this year.

As always, thanks for tuning in and go frogs!