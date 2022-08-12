2022 TCU Football Preview: Special Teams

TCU football has its starting kicker and punter returning for the 2022 season. The Horned Frogs also have multiple skill players with experience in the return game who could be major factors this season, TCU’s first under new special teams coach Mark Tommerdahl.

Spring Practice Recap: Coach Tommerdahl@MTommerdahl talks Special Teams and what TCU can do for you.#GoFrogs #DFWBig12Team pic.twitter.com/uFCLOpZach — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) July 19, 2022

Senior kicker Griffin Kell is back for his fourth season with the Horned Frogs. The Arlington, Texas native set new single-season highs with 14 field goals and a 77.8 percent conversion rate during the 2021 season. Kell has appeared in 33 games and carries a 74.4 percent conversion rate as well as a long of 52 yards over his three-year stint with the Horned Frogs. TCU currently has five kickers listed on the 2022 roster including redshirt freshman Nathan Ellisor as well as freshmen Easton Black, Luke Laminack and junior James Koshakji.

Year 4 with my best mate @jordysandy31 pic.twitter.com/sEivENX8g3 — Griffin Kell (@griffin_kell) August 7, 2022

Also back in the Fort for his fourth season with the Horned Frogs is Jordy Sandy, who will once again handle punting duties. The Australian is currently the only punter listed on the TCU roster, but carries plenty of experience on the field. Named to the 2022 Ray Guy Award Watch List earlier this offseason, Sandy averaged a career-best 43.3 yards per punt and booted a 64-yard long while totaling only three touchbacks during the 2021 season. Sandy has appeared in 34 games and has 25 punts of 50-plus yards in his collegiate career. Of his 161 career punts, 63 have landed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line (39.1 percent).

TCU has had notable athletes handle return duties over the last several seasons, with players including Jalen Reagor and KaVontae Turpin making their bread handling punts and kickoffs. The Horned Frogs have another dynamic return man back this fall in fifth-year senior Derius Davis, who earned an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention as a returner during the 2020 season. Davis has returned three punts and one kickoff for touchdowns in his career. Junior Savion Williams and senior Emari Demercado also have experience returning kicks.

#TCU returner Derius Davis is one of the most dangerous return guys in the Big 12 pic.twitter.com/Pv37PZmSlq — Jeremy Clark (@JClarkHFB247) August 10, 2022

The Horned Frogs will have a new long snapper this fall after losing Antonio Ortiz. TCU currently has two snappers on the roster including redshirt freshman Joe Laterza and freshman Logan Frederic. Neither have earned any game reps before this season.