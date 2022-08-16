2022 TCU Football Preview: Wide Receivers

TCU football had almost zero turnover at the wide receiver position over the offseason, with veterans Taye Barber and Derius Davis electing to return while new head coach Sonny Dykes chose to retain assistant coaches Doug Meacham and Malcolm Kelly. The combination of experience and talent should bode well for the Horned Frogs this fall.

Headling TCU’s returning wide receivers will be junior Quentin Johnston, who has garnered several preseason honors including All-Big 12 recognition as well as listing on the Biletnikoff Award, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Watch Lists. A 2021 All-Big 12 First Team honoree, Johnston clearly established himself as the No. 1 wideout in the Horned Frog offense, totaling a team-high 634 receiving yards and six touchdowns. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound receiver from Temple, Texas is already on NFL radars and could be an early choice in the 2023 NFL Draft with another strong performance this season.

With Johnston as an established target on one side of the field, TCU could look to a duo of lenghtly wide receivers to step up on the other side. 6-foot-4 sophomore Quincy Brown started nine games during the 2021 season, recording 12 receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown. 6-foot-5 junior Savion Williams is also back after snatching six receptions for 71 yards last season. One dark horse candidate to shine this fall is true freshman and four-star recruit Jordan Hudson, who has reportedly caught the attention of many during fall camp.

Barber and Davis each enter their fifth seasons with TCU and will likely command first-team reps in the slot like last season. Barber has been a steady producer for the Horned Frogs, succeeding 300 receiving yards over each of his last four seasons and recording a season-best 514 receiving yards during the 2021 season. Davis led TCU with 36 receptions last season while adding 518 receiving yards and handling return duties on special teams. Another veteran who can lineup outside or in the slot is redshirt junior Blair Conwright, who has surpassed 10 receptions and 200 receiving yards over each of his last two seasons.

The Horned Frogs have multiple underclassmen with high hopes for the future including four-star freshman DJ Allen as well as redshirt sophomore Chase Jackson and redshirt sophomore Blake Nowell. Redshirt senior Gunnar Henderson, who went viral after he was given a scholarship during spring camp, has generated buzz from teammates, including quarterback Max Duggan, this offseason and could work his way into playing time this fall.