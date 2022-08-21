TCU Soccer 2, Minnesota 1: Last-minute heroics secure first W

This team never quits!

After a hard-fought battle trailing 1-0 through 84 minutes, TCU Soccer scored two goals within 93 seconds to secure the first win of the season against Minnesota.

Freshmen forward Seven Castain and graduate transfer Megan Reilly saved the day with a couple of heroic shots to notch their first career goals in the purple and white.

Despite falling behind after a 48th-minute goal from Minnesota’s McKenna Buisman, the Frogs were on the front foot for the majority of the game. TCU outshot the Gophers 13-8 and forced the opposing keeper to make several tough saves.

One of the Frogs’ best chances of the game came in the 51st minute when freshmen Sarah Melcher fired off a rocket towards the top right corner, but it was punched out by the keeper for a corner.

51' Sarah Melcher delivers a beauty of a shot to tie the contest, but Minnesota punches the ball high out of the net. Gophers still lead 1-0.#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/kY03GdZhOd — TCU Soccer (@TCUSoccer) August 21, 2022

Although the Frogs have a revitalized roster in 2022, we’ve seen this team overcome adversity time and time again over the past couple of seasons. Down by a goal with just minutes left on the clock, everything looking grim; What do the Frogs do? Respond.

TCU found the equalizer by way of corner, as freshmen Tyler Isgrig registered her first career assist in her first start for the Frogs while Castain headed it home past the keeper in the 85th minute. This was the Frogs’ 15th corner kick of the game.

If you blinked after the first goal, you might have missed the second as Reilly followed through on a deflected shot attempt for the unassisted game-winning goal in the 86th minute.

86' A beautiful unassisted goal for Megan Reilly!



Her first for TCU gives the Frogs the lead with four minutes left to play.#GoFrogs | @megreilly6 pic.twitter.com/iSsu40iU5t — TCU Soccer (@TCUSoccer) August 21, 2022

Even though the Frogs secured a W when it was all said and done, head coach Eric Bell wasn’t shy to mention where his group needs to improve moving forward.

“I think we have to work on some things like creating more chances and most importantly, we have to want to score goals and I think that’s going to be a big focus for us heading into the week,” said Bell.

All in all, the gaffer was still proud of the team’s resilience down the stretch.

“We have a very mentally-strong group and they are really together,” said Bell. “In order to win big-time college soccer games, you have to have the mentality to do it and I think we displayed that.”

Now with a 1-0-1 record through the first two games, the Frogs look forward to the third and final game of their home stretch against the 5th-ranked Santa Clara Broncos. I can’t exaggerate enough, this is a MASSIVE game for the Frogs.

Santa Clara is a tournament regular and one of the most respected programs in the country, a non-conference win over the Broncos would be huge when it comes down to NCAA tournament selection.

Be loud and be proud at Garvey-Rosenthal stadium this week as kickoff is set for Thursday at 7 pm CST! The game will also be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.