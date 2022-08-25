2022 TCU Football Preview: Tight Ends

TCU has rarely used tight ends in the passing game over the last several years. Could that change under new head coach Sonny Dykes and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley? The Horned Frogs will have multiple upperclassmen and one notable transfer back this fall.

#TCU TE Geor’Quarius Spivey said his best strength is creating mismatches with linebackers and safeties but wants to work on his in line blocking.



Even though there's always room to improve, Spivey said that the TE room is "one of the best rooms on the team".

Senior Geor’quarius Spivey could be an early favorite to start after appearing in 10 games with three starts last season. The former Mississippi State tight end and four-star prospect totaled only three receptions last season, but his role in the offense could expand under a new regime. Spivey’s 6-foot-5, 245-pound frame makes him an excellent red-zone target.

Texas TE transfer Jared Wiley chooses TCU

TCU also added Texas transfer Jared Wiley over the offseason. Another tight end with tremendous size, Wiley appeared in 11 games with eight starts for the Longhorns last season, recording nine receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns. The 6-foot-7, 255-pounder is also a senior and was the only tight end added through the portal by TCU.

The Horned Frogs will have sixth-year senior Carter Ware back in the fold as well. Despite missing most of the 2021 season to injury, Ware was successful as both a blocker and a pass catcher when healthy, catching three balls and one touchdown during the 2020 campaign, where he appeared in all 10 games with six starts. Ware is the most experienced member of the tight end room with 38 appearances over the last five seasons for TCU.

Dominic DiNunzio didn't play HS football but is now TCU's starting tight end. After school, he's headed to serve in the Army. "I'm very excited to be a part of the ROTC program and go lead a platoon of troops one day."

A nice story from a rather forgettable 2021 season for the Horned Frogs was the emergence of junior Dominic DiNunzio, who came to TCU on an ROTC scholarship and didn’t play high school football, but worked his way into the starting lineup and caught six balls for 69 yards and a touchdown. DiNunzio will be back this fall along with redshirt freshman and former four-star recruit D’Andre Rogers, who appeared in four games to preserve his redshirt.

Other notable returners include redshirt freshman Alex Honig, who transitioned to tight end from quarterback, as well as Cornell transfer Curtis Raymond III. Raymond played wide receiver at Cornell last season, totaling 27 receptions for 534 yards and four touchdowns. Redshirt junior Brent Matiscik appeared in 11 games with two carries in the 2021 season.