TCU Soccer 5, UTRGV 0: Goals Abound

After a crowning 7-0 victory at home over #16 Santa Clara and ahead of a week that includes a long away trip to USC and a home contest with #5 Duke, it would have been understandable for the Frogs to have come out a bit sluggish in its Sunday road trip to Edinburgh to take on UT Rio Grande Valley. It was immediately apparent that Eric Bell’s squad would not fall into the trap game: Messiah Bright scored her first of three goals just under 2 minutes into the game and the Frogs were off and running.

Set pieces ruled the day for the Frogs, earning 8 corners and several free kicks led to four of the five goals. That 2nd minute opener from Messiah Bright came from a corner sent in by Seven Castain. The two linked up again in the 2nd half on a corner kick for the Frogs’ 4th goal of the game to give Bright the hat trick

Seven Castain delivers a beautiful corner to set up Messiah Bright #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/hi4mSYdPBQ — TCU Soccer (@TCUSoccer) August 28, 2022

The Frogs’ 2nd goal of the first half was Freshman AJ Hennessey’s first of her college career as fellow Freshman Tyler Isgrig’s corner entry was re-crossed by Lauren Memoly back to the front post where Hennessey was waiting and coolly controlled it and put it in the net. All that Freshman depth has already been on full display through these opening games, and they starred again Sunday. Coach Bell commented on the use of the youngsters so early into the season, “It’s more of who is in the game and we have depth. We are able to put these younger players in and get them experience and be able to teach them.”

Set piece, masterpiece



AJ's first career goal comes off a corner kick!#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/mTvwATxlke — TCU Soccer (@TCUSoccer) August 28, 2022

The only goal not scored via set-piece was a MESSIah Bright special, where she dribbles through the entire Vaquero defense, turns and fires a blast past a helpless keeper.

TCU’s final goal of the day was the result of a long direct free kick from Tyler Isgrig, which ricocheted to Michelle Slater who slammed it home for the Senior’s first goal of the season.

The loss dropped UT Rio Grande Valley to 0-4-0 on the season, while the Frogs improved to 3-0-1. Through four games the Frogs have three shutouts and have outscored opponents 14-1. TCU will next travel to Los Angeles to take on the USC Trojans. The Horned Frogs’ next home game will be Sunday September 4 at 7:00 PM against #5 Duke - tickets to that massive showdown are only $1 each, so get your tickets today and get to Garvey-Rosenthal next week!