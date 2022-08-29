2022 TCU Football Preview: Quarterbacks

TCU football is less than one week away from the 2022 season opener against Colorado, but have the Horned Frogs moved closer to naming a starting quarterback? Head coach Sonny Dykes said this past week that three quarterbacks including senior Max Duggan as well as redshirt freshmen Chandler Morris and Sam Jackson could see playing time Friday night.

It looks like TCU will use three quarterbacks against Colorado.



Here’s a look at how it could work for the Horned Frogs: https://t.co/BvJQWv7M3Z — S. Johnson (@StevenMJohnson_) August 22, 2022

Duggan returns as TCU’s most experienced quarterback with three seasons under his belt. The senior signal caller has seen his completion percentage improve over each of those three seasons, but his overall inconsistency has prevented him from making a similar leap to the one Trevone Boykin made during the latter half of his collegiate career. Duggan has been productive when healthy, however, totaling over 7,300 yards and 60 touchdowns.

Where do Max Duggan and Chandler Morris stand in the Big 12? https://t.co/oZwwGcZJOX — Fort Worth Star-Telegram (@startelegram) August 22, 2022

Morris transferred in from Oklahoma and shined in his first start as a Horned Frog, totaling 531 yards including 461 passing yards to lead TCU over a ranked Baylor squad at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Although his time on the field during the 2021 season was brief, Morris showed plenty of promise before suffering a season-ending injury. Morris appeared in four games last season, totaling four touchdowns, zero interceptions and nearly 800 yards.

#TCU’s Chandler Morris kicks off practice on his legs, playing for the first team.



He’s been playing with that squad frequently, but Sonny Dykes said the other day that it is not an indicator of separation in the QB battle. pic.twitter.com/WQKPQorfUG — Charles Baggarly (@swaggarly) August 13, 2022

While Duggan and Morris have battled for the No. 1 role this offseason, Jackson has generated quite a bit of buzz during camp for his versatility as a ball carrier. The former four-star prospect from Naperville, Illinois was recruited as an athlete and served as a third-string quarterback last season, playing in two games before suffering a late-season injury. The TCU depth chart released Monday suggests Jackson will remain the No. 3 quarterback, but his athleticism could allow for other on-field opportunites throughout the season.

#TCU QB Sam Jackson catches a pass and heads into your office pic.twitter.com/bcaaC0KQ3f — Jeremy Clark (@JClarkHFB247) August 10, 2022

Among the other quarterbacks on TCU’s roster is three-star prospect Josh Hoover, who arrives from the Class of 2022. The Horned Frogs have seen two former quarterbacks change positions, with redshirt freshman Trent Battle switching to running back while 6-foot-6, 265-pound redshirt freshman Alex Honig has transitioned to the tight end position. Given Dykes’ comments as well as the most recent TCU depth chart, it’s a fair assumption that Duggan and Morris will see the most playing time under center during Friday’s game.