TCU Football 2022 Depth Chart: Week One

TCU released its much anticipated first depth chart of the 2022 season. While it cleared up some open questions that remained after Fall camp, there are still several position battle or co-starter situations.

Offense

QB: The biggest question for the Horned Frogs all offseason was who would be QB1. The mystery will remain into Game 1. The depth chart shows the starter as Max Duggan OR Chandler Morris, followed by Sam Jackson. Sonny Dykes reiterated in his Monday press conference that they would each get playing time in Boulder: “I would anticipate all three of them playing and my expectation is all three of them play well.”

RB: A small surprise here, as its a 4-way co-starter situation in the backfield. Dykes spoke to the development and improvement from Emari Demercado, Florida State transfer Corey Wren, and Redshirt Freshman Trent Battle in their compliment to Emani Bailey and Kendre Miller for RB touches. Said Dykes of the RB depth: “I think those guys are interchangeable in a lot of ways, they all bring different talents to the table. I like having a team that has diversity at the same position.”

WR/TE: The depth of receiving talent on this team is impressive, and there will likely be a consistent rotation to provide opportunity throughout this depth chart. QJ obviously holds down the X position while Savion Williams earned the top spot as the other wideout. From the slot, it’s a 3-way co-starter with Seniors Taye Barber, Derius Davis, and Gunnar Henderson all likely to see the field quite a bit. From the Y and TE slots GeorQuarius Spivy & Texas transfer Jared Wiley top the list and could both see the field in two TE sets.

OL: The notable move here is that team captain Steve Avila slides over from his Center slot to LG as SMU transfer Alan Ali takes over at Center. Avila expressed his confidence in the position move, “I’ve gotten a ton of reps in this fall camp, so I’m comfortable with that position.” At RG, there are still co-starters in John Lanz and Wes Harris. Andrew Coker and Brandon Coleman continue to hold down the Tackle spots.

Defense

DL: True Freshman Damonic Williams has earned the start at Nose Tackle, he received high praise from Avila who believes Williams has Freshman All-American potential. “He’s a great player, I don’t think I’ve gone against someone like him yet.” Terrell Cooper and Feldman’s Freaks List standout Dylan Horton take the top spot at the DE positions.

LB: In what ended up the most predictable of the position groups, Captain Dee Winters joins Jamoi Hodge and Johnny Hodges as starters in the new 3-3-5 defense.

DB: You might be surprised to see the “OR” next to Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, but even as he nurses an injury Coach Dykes said “Yeah he’s good to go, he’s had a great week of practice and been healthy”. At the other CB spot, UL-Monroe transfer Josh Newton gets the start, with Dykes commending Newton, “He showed up, he had a great work ethic, he competed hard in the weight room, he has that hunger.” Millard (fka Nook) Bradford slots in at the Nickel while former Colorado Buffalo Mark Perry will get the start at Safety against his old squad. The final position battle is at Free Safety where Bud Clark and Abe Camara are listed as co-starters.

TCU kicks off its 2022 campaign against the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder, CO on Friday September 2 at 9:00 PM Central on ESPN.