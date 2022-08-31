Eagles trade former TCU WR Jalen Reagor to Vikings

The Philadephia Eagles had high hopes for former TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor when they drafted him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft ahead of former LSU standout Justin Jefferson. But after two lackluster campaigns with the Eagles, Philadelphia has elected to move on, ironically sending Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2023 seventh-rounder and 2024 fourth-rounder that could become a fifth-rounder.

Trade: Eagles are sending WR Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2023 7th-round pick and a 2024 conditional 4th-round pick that would deescalate to a 5th-round pick if certain statistical marks are not met, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2022

Reagor recorded 64 receptions for 695 yards and three touchdowns through the air over the last two seasons with the Eagles. Reagor appeared in 28 games with Philadelphia and added 14 carries for 58 yards on the ground. The former TCU standout was also used on special teams as a return specialist, scoring one touchdown during the 2020 season.

Jalen Reagor, the former 1st-round draft choice out of TCU, was taken one pick before Justin Jefferson in the 2020 draft — and now they’re teammates. #Vikings #Eagles — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 31, 2022

Reagor will now suit up for the Vikings, who return notable weapons including running backs Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison as well as their star receiver Jefferson and veteran Adam Thielen. Quarterback Kirk Cousins will once again be under center for the Vikings, who will likely use Reagor in a special teams role and see the former Horned Frog compete with wide receiver K.J. Osborn for the No. 3 role on the offensive depth chart.

From NFL Now: The #Vikings traded for former #Eagles first-rounder Jalen Reagor, planning to use him as a receiver and in the return game. pic.twitter.com/4bItg3J46K — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2022

Under new head coach and former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, Minnesota will be looking to bounce back from an 8-9 campaign in 2021.