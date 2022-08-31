Frogs O’ War Podcast: Week 1 Is Finally Here

It’s officially game week!

On this week’s episode of the Frogs O’ War podcast, Anthony and Ryan cover a wide variety of TCU sports topics. Ranging from TCU Soccer’s hot start to a position-by-position breakdown of the official week 1 TCU Football depth chart, this episode is packed!

Aside from the Frogs, Anthony and Ryan also discuss some of the premier games happening elsewhere in the Big 12 as well as around the country. Tune in to hear full predictions for the Frogs’ season opener against Colorado!