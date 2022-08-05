Four-Star Guard Victoria Flores commits to TCU

TCU Women’s basketball picked up a massive recruiting boost on Tuesday, as Duncanville superstar guard Victoria Flores announced her commitment to the Horned Frogs.

they say purple represents royalty.. a perfect fit for a queen #committed pic.twitter.com/sEeSfVwoMA — Victoria Flores (@victoriaf2023) August 2, 2022

Flores enters her Senior year as #80 overall in the espnW 100 recruiting rankings for the 2023 class. In the 2021-22 season, she led Duncanville to a dominant 72-48 6A Region II Semifinal victory over Conroe, before falling in the final to Desoto. She finished her Junior season with a per-game average of 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 3.1 steals.

Flores spent her Freshman and Sophomore seasons on the varsity squad at Dallas’ Pinkston High School, where she earned All-State honors, averaging 15.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.6 apg, and 5.9 spg as a Sophomore.