Jaguars claim former TCU LB Ty Summers from Packers

The 2019 seventh-rounder spent three seasons with Green Bay. He’ll look for a fresh start in Jacksonville.

By Russell Hodges
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

On the same day that former TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Minnesota Vikings for two future draft selections, another former TCU football standout learned that he would be changing uniforms for the 2022 season.

Linebacker Ty Summers will suit up for the Jacksonville Jaguars after he was claimed on waivers from the Green Bay Packers, who released the 2019 seventh-rounder as they continue finalizing their 53-man roster. Summers spent three seasons with the Packers, totaling 52 tackles in 46 games while adding one pass defensed and one fumble recovery.

Summers primarily played a special teams role, but worked his way into the lineup defensively during the 2020 season, where he compiled 39 total tackles in 16 games. Summers will now compete for a reserve linebacker and special teams role for the Jaguars, who also claimed linebacker Caleb Johnson off waivers from the Chicago Bears.

