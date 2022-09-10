How to Watch: TCU Football vs. Tarleton State

Game 2: vs. Tarleton State Texans
Date: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Fort Worth, Texas
Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium (46,000)
Series Record: First Meeting
TV: ESPN+
Talent: Mark Neely, Charles Arbuckle
Radio: WBAP 820 AM, Sirius XM 136, SXM App 954
Talent: Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine
Spanish Radio: Zona MX 99.1 FM
Talent: Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos
GAME NOTES
ABOUT THE GAME
- TCU will make its home debut under Head Coach Sonny Dykes when it hosts Tarleton on Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.
- The Horned Frogs and Texans will be meeting for the first time on the gridiron. Dykes has never faced Tarleton as a head coach.
- TCU will be playing its only home game in the month of September.
- TCU has won 19 of its last 20 home openers.
RECAPPING COLORADO
- TCU opened its season with a 38-13 win at Colorado, its eighth straight victory over a Pac-12 opponent.
- The Horned Frogs totaled 346 yards of offense in the second half and held the Buffaloes without a touchdown until 1:13 was left in the game.
- Derius Davis’ 60-yard punt return for a touchdown tied TCU’s all-time record of four held by KaVontae Turpin (2015-18). It was the fifth career special teams score for Davis.
LOCAL GUY
- First-year TCU Defensive Coordinator Joe Gillespie is a native of Stephenville and Tarleton State graduate.
- Gillespie spent the previous seven seasons at Tulsa, including the final three as defensive coordinator. In 2020, he was named National Linebackers Coach of the Year by FootballScoop.com and was a finalist for Defensive Coordinator of the Year.
- Prior to his time with the Golden Hurricane, Gillespie coached high school football for 20 years in Texas, including serving as head football coach and athletics director (2008-14) at Stephenville High School. His teams went 72-23 (.758), winning a 2012 state championship, capturing three district titles while sharing one and advancing to the state playoffs seven times.
UNIFORM WATCH:
A Funky Fresh look for the Carter this weekend #GoFrogs #DFWBig12Team pic.twitter.com/J1096daprK— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 9, 2022
