How to Watch: TCU Football vs. Tarleton State

The Horned Frogs’ home opener is Saturday night against the FCS Texans

By Anthony North
NCAA Football: Texas Christian at Colorado Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Game 2: vs. Tarleton State Texans

Date: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Fort Worth, Texas
Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium (46,000)
Series Record: First Meeting
TV: ESPN+
Talent: Mark Neely, Charles Arbuckle
Radio: WBAP 820 AM, Sirius XM 136, SXM App 954
Talent: Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine
Spanish Radio: Zona MX 99.1 FM
Talent: Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos

GAME NOTES

ABOUT THE GAME

  • TCU will make its home debut under Head Coach Sonny Dykes when it hosts Tarleton on Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.
  • The Horned Frogs and Texans will be meeting for the first time on the gridiron. Dykes has never faced Tarleton as a head coach.
  • TCU will be playing its only home game in the month of September.
  • TCU has won 19 of its last 20 home openers.

RECAPPING COLORADO

  • TCU opened its season with a 38-13 win at Colorado, its eighth straight victory over a Pac-12 opponent.
  • The Horned Frogs totaled 346 yards of offense in the second half and held the Buffaloes without a touchdown until 1:13 was left in the game.
  • Derius Davis’ 60-yard punt return for a touchdown tied TCU’s all-time record of four held by KaVontae Turpin (2015-18). It was the fifth career special teams score for Davis.

LOCAL GUY

  • First-year TCU Defensive Coordinator Joe Gillespie is a native of Stephenville and Tarleton State graduate.
  • Gillespie spent the previous seven seasons at Tulsa, including the final three as defensive coordinator. In 2020, he was named National Linebackers Coach of the Year by FootballScoop.com and was a finalist for Defensive Coordinator of the Year.
  • Prior to his time with the Golden Hurricane, Gillespie coached high school football for 20 years in Texas, including serving as head football coach and athletics director (2008-14) at Stephenville High School. His teams went 72-23 (.758), winning a 2012 state championship, capturing three district titles while sharing one and advancing to the state playoffs seven times.

UNIFORM WATCH:

DEPTH CHART:

TCU Depth Chart vs. Tarleton State

