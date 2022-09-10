Men’s Basketball Scores 4-Star Commitment

The Frogs nabbed another strong commit during recruitment with the announcement from 4-star SG Jace Posey out of Houston (Strake Jesuit Prep), the No. 55 overall prospect for 2023

2023 4⭐️ Jace Posey has committed to TCU.



Posey is one of the best athletes in the ‘23 class and is a MAJOR addition for the Horned Frogs. A great defender with a fast-developing offensive game.



#77 player in the ‘23 class, per @247Sports. Son of former NBA wing James Posey. pic.twitter.com/vKYfAPvCJu — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) September 9, 2022

Posey, son of former NBA player and champion James Posey, is an athletic wing that will bring defensive strengths and a flair for strong finishes to the Frogs. Posey also visited Arizona State, George Mason, and Vanderbilt before narrowing his decision to TCU and George Mason and subsequently announcing his commitment to TCU while residing in a gold throne in the TCU locker room.

Posey is a solid defender, who can rebound and play in transition with ease. While his half-court, set basketball skills and shooting will polish over time, he likely brings an immediate impact when he arrives on campus next year.