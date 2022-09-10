Game Thread: TCU Football vs. Tarleton State

TCU Football gets its first home game of the 2022 season and the Sonny Dykes era Saturday night at 7:00 PM.

Max Duggan will be back under center after Chandler Morris was named QB1 for Week 1 before suffering a knee injury. Sam Jackson will backup Duggan and we should expect to see the electric QB for significant reps tonight.

The defense will look to continue a strong performance in the win over Colorado in Boulder last week, only surrendering a TD in the final minutes when the result was not in doubt.

Whether watching from Amon G. Carter Stadium or on ESPN+, join us in the comments as we update live the key plays from tonight’s game. Go Frogs!