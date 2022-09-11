TCU 59, Tarleton State 17: Duggan’s Day

The TCU Horned Frogs put on a show for the home crowd in the first game in Amon G. Carter under Head Coach Sonny Dykes.

Max Duggan got the start under center for the Frogs and was an absolute flamethrower from start until his last snap late in the 3rd quarter. His final stat line was an absurd 23-29 (79.3%) for 390 yards and 5 TDs. That is a career high in both yards and TDs for Duggan and he didn’t even play the final quarter+. Jordan Hudson put it best in describing Duggan, “He can throw it, he can run it. That dude’s like Superman”

4 different pass catchers were on the other end of those TD tosses: Derius Davis, Jared Wiley and Jordan Hudson each hauled in one score, while Quincy Brown brought in a pair of TDs. Brown’s 2nd TD of the night came on a perfect throw from Duggan that dropped over his shoulder in the corner of the endzone. Unfortunately the play would be Brown’s final of the game, as the sophomore receiver went down hard with an ankle injury, but perhaps not as serious it looked live.

It was a breakout night for the standout freshman Hudson. After just one catch for 8 yards in his debut at Colorado, Hudson was the Frogs’ leading receiver Saturday with 5 catches for 76 yards and that 29 yard touchdown from Duggan. Dykes, on Hudson: “He’s got that mentality that great receivers have, when the ball’s in the air, it’s his ball.”

Not to be outdone, the running game was strong, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, with Kendre Miller and Emani Bailey each getting into the endzone and Corey Wren (3 carries, 28 yards) looking sharp in his first action as a Horned Frog.

Sam Jackson also saw the field plenty at QB for the Frogs, but ended up throwing just 4 passes for 58 yards while rushing for 25 yards and an acrobatic TD:

The defense was also dominant, forcing many 3-and-outs, while surrendering under 300 total yards. Jamoi Hodge was the leading tackler, with Josh Newton and Jaionte McMillan each grabbing an interception.

It was TCU’s first game with 600+ scrimmage yards since 2019 vs. Kansas and very nearly the first game since 2010 vs. Air Force without a punt, but Jordy Sandy got some work in, dropping a punt inside the 10 with under 2 minutes to play.

It’s hard to know how much to take away from a big victory over an FCS foe, but on a day that saw chaos around College Football, the Frogs left no doubt as to who was the better team tonight. Coach Dykes acknowledged the upsets around the nation and appreciates any time his team can earn a win, “It’s not something we take for granted. You got to go out and you got to earn it every single Saturday. I thought we did a good job of taking care of business.” TCU showed offensive firepower and defensive strength to improve to 2-0 on the season headed into the Bye week before the trip to Dallas for the Battle for the Iron Skillet with SMU on September 24.