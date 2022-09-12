TCU Football at SMU set for 11:00 AM Kickoff

The 101st meeting between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs will take place on September 24th at 11:00 AM Central at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, TX

The Ponies are on a two-game winning streak in the series, leaving Fort Worth victorious in 2019 and 2021 under the guidance of current TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes. TCU leads the all-time series 51-42-7, including a 7-game streak from 2012 through 2018.

TCU has opened the 2022 season with 2 wins, the first time since Dutch Meyer that a TCU Head Coach has won his first two games with the Frogs. SMU has also opened undefeated, with home wins over North Texas and FCS Lamar. The Mustangs will play at the Maryland Terrapins in Week 3, while TCU has an early Bye week.

If you cannot make it to Dallas to cheer on the Frogs, the game is set to be broadcast on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.