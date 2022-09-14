 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

TCU Football Injury Report: Week 2

Head coach Sonny Dykes spoke to the media this week and provided updates on several players.

By Russell Hodges
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 10 Tarleton State at TCU Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TCU took care of business against Tarleton State on Saturday, but the Horned Frogs didn’t escape without a few injuries to key players. Head coach Sonny Dykes spoke with the media earlier this week and provided updates on a few players including quarterback Chandler Morris, who was forced out of the Week 1 matchup against Colorado with a knee injury.

Steven Johnson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Tuesday morning that Morris has started rehabbing his sprained knee and that Morris could be on track to return sooner rather than later. The redshirt freshman and former Oklahoma transfer went back-and-forth with senior quarterback Max Duggan for the starting role, ultimately getting the nod when TCU faced the Buffaloes in Week 1. Morris struggled with his consistency in the first half, but the third-year signal caller had begun to find his rhythm before the injury sidelined him. Duggan played well against Tarleton State, throwing for 390 yards and five touchdowns.

Wide receiver Quincy Brown sustained a potentially serious ankle injury during TCU’s win over Tarleton State. The 6-foot-4 sophomore, who finished with three catches for 31 yards and two touchdowns, appeared to severely roll his ankle after catching a touchdown pass near the far side of the endzone. Charles Baggarly of the Dallas Morning News and TCU 360 reported that there were no issues with X-rays on Brown’s injured ankle, meaning it could be just a bad sprain. However, Johnson also reported that Dykes said Brown will be out for a while, which could mean anywhere from several weeks to a few months.

Another X-slot wide receiver, Savion Williams, exited in the first half with a mild shoulder injury that doesn’t appear serious. Williams caught a ball for 16 yards on TCU’s opening drive, but didn’t see the field for much of the game after that. With Brown out indefinitely, one receiver who could see a lot more work is true freshman and four-star prospect Jordan Hudson, who shined with five catches for 76 yards and touchdown against Tarleton State.

TCU has had some hits to the linebacker room, with reserve linebacker Thomas Armstrong suffering a torn ACL against Colorado and Marcel Brooks sustaining a rib injury during camp. Brooks, who moved back to linebacker after playing wide receiver last season, transferred to TCU after beginning his career at LSU as a former five-star prospect.

Dykes could provide additional updates on Brooks and other injured Horned Frogs as TCU continues through the bye week and gears up for the Battle of the Iron Skillet at SMU.

More From Frogs O' War

Loading comments...