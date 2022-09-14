TCU Football Injury Report: Week 2

TCU took care of business against Tarleton State on Saturday, but the Horned Frogs didn’t escape without a few injuries to key players. Head coach Sonny Dykes spoke with the media earlier this week and provided updates on a few players including quarterback Chandler Morris, who was forced out of the Week 1 matchup against Colorado with a knee injury.

Sonny Dykes says Chandler Morris is starting to do rehab on his sprained knee. Says he feels good about his timeline. — S. Johnson (@StevenMJohnson_) September 13, 2022

Steven Johnson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Tuesday morning that Morris has started rehabbing his sprained knee and that Morris could be on track to return sooner rather than later. The redshirt freshman and former Oklahoma transfer went back-and-forth with senior quarterback Max Duggan for the starting role, ultimately getting the nod when TCU faced the Buffaloes in Week 1. Morris struggled with his consistency in the first half, but the third-year signal caller had begun to find his rhythm before the injury sidelined him. Duggan played well against Tarleton State, throwing for 390 yards and five touchdowns.

#TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said there weren't any issues with Quincy Brown's X-rays.



This is still a developing situation. He does not know the full extent of the injury. — Charles Baggarly (@swaggarly) September 11, 2022

Wide receiver Quincy Brown sustained a potentially serious ankle injury during TCU’s win over Tarleton State. The 6-foot-4 sophomore, who finished with three catches for 31 yards and two touchdowns, appeared to severely roll his ankle after catching a touchdown pass near the far side of the endzone. Charles Baggarly of the Dallas Morning News and TCU 360 reported that there were no issues with X-rays on Brown’s injured ankle, meaning it could be just a bad sprain. However, Johnson also reported that Dykes said Brown will be out for a while, which could mean anywhere from several weeks to a few months.

Sonny Dykes says Quincy Brown will be out awhile, expects Savion Williams to practice Wednesday. — S. Johnson (@StevenMJohnson_) September 13, 2022

Another X-slot wide receiver, Savion Williams, exited in the first half with a mild shoulder injury that doesn’t appear serious. Williams caught a ball for 16 yards on TCU’s opening drive, but didn’t see the field for much of the game after that. With Brown out indefinitely, one receiver who could see a lot more work is true freshman and four-star prospect Jordan Hudson, who shined with five catches for 76 yards and touchdown against Tarleton State.

Dykes says he's starting to feel better about the linebacker group despite the injuries.



Says the hope is they'll get Marcel Brooks back here soon. — S. Johnson (@StevenMJohnson_) September 13, 2022

TCU has had some hits to the linebacker room, with reserve linebacker Thomas Armstrong suffering a torn ACL against Colorado and Marcel Brooks sustaining a rib injury during camp. Brooks, who moved back to linebacker after playing wide receiver last season, transferred to TCU after beginning his career at LSU as a former five-star prospect.

Dykes could provide additional updates on Brooks and other injured Horned Frogs as TCU continues through the bye week and gears up for the Battle of the Iron Skillet at SMU.