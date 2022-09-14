Big 12 Football Recap: Week 2

Putting aside TCU’s win over Tarleton State on Saturday, Big 12 Conference teams were featured in multiple marquee matchups around the country. Texas hosted the No. 1 team in the nation, while Baylor and Texas Tech faced off against future Big 12 members and Iowa State found itself in a dogfight against its in-state rival. There was also one head-to-head matchup this past weekend, with Kansas and West Virginia dueling into overtime.

Here are the results from Big 12 teams during Week 2 of the college football season.

Alabama's comeback win over Texas was Fox's most-streamed regular season football game ever — college or pro. pic.twitter.com/JXIEFba2gQ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 12, 2022

No. 1 Alabama 20, Texas 19

The Longhorns came to play Saturday morning, shutting down Heisman winner Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide offense for most of the contest while five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers started strong before suffering an unfortunate shoulder injury during the first half. Hudson Card also sustained an ankle injury late in the game, but despite his best efforts to play through the injury, Texas settled for multiple field goals in the second half. A late drive in the fourth quarter allowed Alabama kicker Will Reichard to hit the game-winner.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Ewers is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with his shoulder injury. It’s a tough blow to the Longhorns (1-1), who will return home for a nonconference matchup against the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.

Our future is bright #Big12



From @ESPNPR: The #BAYvsBYU game on Saturday was ESPN's best late-night game since 2016 with 2.4 million viewers



(via https://t.co/uOukmZfnHU) pic.twitter.com/aaw3PujW6S — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 13, 2022

No. 9 Baylor 20, No. 21 BYU 26 (2OT)

Saturday provided a preview of what Big 12 football fans could expect from the Cougars, who outlasted the Bears in double overtime after forcing a fourth-down incompletion from Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen. BYU kicker Jake Oldroyd and Baylor kicker Isaiah Hankins combined to miss three field goals, with two of the misses occurring during the overtime period. While neither team turned the ball over, Baylor and BYU combined to commit 23 penalties for 191 yards in the game. Cougar quarterback Jaren Hall turned in a solid performance, finishing 23-of-39 for 261 yards and a touchdown to receiver Chase Roberts.

Baylor (1-1) will return home for a nonconference game against Texas State on Sept. 17.

DONOVAN SMITH WINS IT FOR TEXAS TECH pic.twitter.com/5jcxgf8AB6 — Brian Y (@byysports) September 11, 2022

No. 25 Houston 30, Texas Tech 33 (2OT)

Despite three interceptions in the game, quarterback Donovan Smith made the biggest play of the afternoon Saturday, finding a lane and rushing for the game-winning touchdown to lead the Red Raiders over another future Big 12 member in the Cougars. Smith, who came off the bench as an injury replacement last week, totaled 379 yards and three touchdowns for Texas Tech and will likely remain the team’s starting quarterback moving forward. Receivers Myles Price and Nehemiah Martinez both caught touchdowns for the Red Raiders, while running back Tahj Brooks scored in overtime to keep Texas Tech’s hopes alive.

The Red Raiders (2-0) have another ranked matchup against NC State on the road Saturday.

Kansas takes down West Virginia on a pick-6 in overtime



(via @KU_Football) pic.twitter.com/ltf8TXR94N — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) September 11, 2022

Kansas 55, West Virginia 42 (OT)

Morgantown can be a difficult place to play, but the Jayhawks once again proved their legitimacy after downing Tennessee Tech 56-10 last week. Quarterback Jalon Daniels turned in one of his best performances at Kansas, completing 18-of-29 passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns while leading the Jayhawks with 85 rushing yards on 12 carries. Receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton shined with 11 catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns for the Mountaineers, who appear to be trending downward under head coach Neal Brown while the Jayhawks are continuing to build on their newfound mometum under Lance Leipold.

Kansas (2-0) will travel to Houston for a matchup with the Cougars on Saturday at 3 p.m. and West Virginia (0-2) will look to shake a winless start against Towson at noon.

Xavier Hutchinson gives Iowa State the lead in the 4th quarter!



pic.twitter.com/p5eq7mO0PU — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 10, 2022

Iowa State 10, Iowa 7

A 99-yard drive capped off with a 8-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Dekkers to Xavier Hutchinson helped seal a narrow victory for the Cyclones, who outlasted the Hawkeyes in what was ultimately a rock-throwing contest for most of the afternoon. Iowa had a chance to tie the score at the end of regulation, but kicker Aaron Blom missed a 48-yard field goal after the Hawkeyes moved the ball 43 yards on their final drive. Hutchinson was the most impressive offensive player on the field, catching 11 passes for 98 yards and a score.

Iowa State (2-0) will shoot to stay unbeaten with a home game against Ohio on Saturday.

No. 11 Oklahoma State 34, Arizona State 17

The Cowboys recorded nearly 500 total yards in their Big 12-Pac 12 matchup against the Sun Devils. Quarterback Spencer Sanders overcame a slow first half, finishing with 322 total yards and three touchdowns while running back Dominic Richardson carved up the Arizona State defense for 131 rushing yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. Sun Devil running back Xazavian Valladay, who was rumored to be a TCU transfer target, compiled 118 rushing yards and a touchdown on 21 carries to help fuel the Arizona State offense in the loss.

Oklahoma State (2-0) hosts Arkansas Pine Bluff on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m.

KANSAS STATE HAS INTERCEPTED MISSOURI 4 DRIVES IN A ROW!!!pic.twitter.com/PXyo6YAIUY — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 10, 2022

Kansas State 40, Missouri 12

The Wildcat defense showed out during Kansas State’s Big 12-SEC matchup against the Tigers, forcing four turnovers and limiting Missouri to 5-of-16 on third-down attempts in the first meeting between the two schools since 2011. Running back Deuce Vaughn was his usual impactful self for the Wildcat offense, rushing for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Although quarterback Adrian Martinez continued to struggle through the air, completing 9-of-20 passes, the Nebraska transfer ran for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Kansas State (2-0) will take on Tulane at home on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m.

Our guy @BlatantHomerism looks at how the Golden Flashes bottled up OU for a half and what the #Sooners did to break out. https://t.co/0CqutadTTs — C&C Machine (@CCMachine) September 14, 2022

Kent State 3, No. 7 Oklahoma 33

What loomed as a potential upset bid turned into a second-half blowout in Norman, as the Sooners ballooned their 7-3 halftime lead with 26 unanswered points over the final two quarters. UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel was efficient in the win, throwing 21-of-28 for 296 yards and three touchdowns including two to receiver Marvin Mims, who recorded 163 yards on seven receptions. The Sooner defense forced a pair of Kent State turnovers in the game.

Oklahoma (2-0) faces former Big 12 rival Nebraska, who recently dismissed head coach Scott Frost, on the road Saturday morning at 11 a.m.