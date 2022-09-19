Frogs in the Pros: Nick Lodolo makes history

Former TCU left-hander Nick Lodolo has turned in an outstanding rookie season for the Cincinnati Reds, recording a 3.81 ERA with 113 strikeouts over 87 and one-third innings pitched. A 2019 first-round draft selection, Lodolo has turned a corner over the last month, turning in a historic string of performances across his last two outings on the mound.

Nick Lodolo is the first Red and fourth LHP in MLB since 1901 with 11+ strikeouts and 0 walks in consecutive starts.



(h/t @jluckhaupt) pic.twitter.com/iShzluxnUl — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 14, 2022

Lodolo has shined over his last six starts, recording a 3.25 ERA and 0.97 WHIP while striking out 55 batters and walking 10 across 44 and one-third innings. The 6-foot-6 left-hander, who made his MLB debut against the Cleveland Guardians on April 13, cruised through the minor-league system for the Reds, posting a 2.42 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 126 strikeouts and only 14 walks over 81 and two-thirds innings pitched across three minor-league seasons.

Nick Lodolo has been one of MLB's best pitchers over the last month. One of the secrets to his success: catcher Austin Romine.



“I’ll be honest I’m not even thinking about when I’m out there. I trust Romine. I let him do the thinking for me.” https://t.co/H9Ma5ILQu9 — Bobby Nightengale (@nightengalejr) September 15, 2022

Lodolo is the 44th player in TCU baseball history to make the major leagues and one of four Horned Frogs who’ve appeared in an MLB game this season. Left-hander and 2015 second-round draft selection Alex Young is currently throwing for the San Francisco Giants after a brief stint with the Guardians earlier this season. Originally selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks, Young owns a 3.06 ERA with 16 strikeouts over 17 and two-thirds innings.

Nick Lodolo is on a roll and feeling more confident with each start, as his recent numbers suggest.



Last five: 33.1 IP, 6 BB, 38 K, 2.43 ERA, .177 BAA.



Bally Sports Ohio

Bally Sports app pic.twitter.com/hNlw3dpgwM — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) September 14, 2022

Another 2015 second-round left-hander, Tyler Alexander, is in his fourth season with the Detroit Tigers. The 28-year-old southpaw has recorded a career 4.47 ERA with 209 strikeouts over 91 games and 38 starts over the last four MLB seasons. Veteran infielder Matt Carpenter signed with the New York Yankees in May and had been enjoying an encouraging bounce-back campaign in his age-36 season before suffering a broken foot. Carpenter slashed .305/.412/.727 with 15 home runs and 37 RBIs in 128 at-bats across 47 games.