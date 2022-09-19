 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Frogs in the Pros: Nick Lodolo makes history

The left-handed pitcher has been on a tear over his last few starts for the Cincinnati Reds.

By Russell Hodges
/ new
Syndication: The Enquirer Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former TCU left-hander Nick Lodolo has turned in an outstanding rookie season for the Cincinnati Reds, recording a 3.81 ERA with 113 strikeouts over 87 and one-third innings pitched. A 2019 first-round draft selection, Lodolo has turned a corner over the last month, turning in a historic string of performances across his last two outings on the mound.

Lodolo has shined over his last six starts, recording a 3.25 ERA and 0.97 WHIP while striking out 55 batters and walking 10 across 44 and one-third innings. The 6-foot-6 left-hander, who made his MLB debut against the Cleveland Guardians on April 13, cruised through the minor-league system for the Reds, posting a 2.42 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 126 strikeouts and only 14 walks over 81 and two-thirds innings pitched across three minor-league seasons.

Lodolo is the 44th player in TCU baseball history to make the major leagues and one of four Horned Frogs who’ve appeared in an MLB game this season. Left-hander and 2015 second-round draft selection Alex Young is currently throwing for the San Francisco Giants after a brief stint with the Guardians earlier this season. Originally selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks, Young owns a 3.06 ERA with 16 strikeouts over 17 and two-thirds innings.

Another 2015 second-round left-hander, Tyler Alexander, is in his fourth season with the Detroit Tigers. The 28-year-old southpaw has recorded a career 4.47 ERA with 209 strikeouts over 91 games and 38 starts over the last four MLB seasons. Veteran infielder Matt Carpenter signed with the New York Yankees in May and had been enjoying an encouraging bounce-back campaign in his age-36 season before suffering a broken foot. Carpenter slashed .305/.412/.727 with 15 home runs and 37 RBIs in 128 at-bats across 47 games.

More From Frogs O' War

Loading comments...