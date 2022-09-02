How to Watch: TCU Football at Colorado

GAME 1: at Colorado Buffaloes
Date: Friday, Sept. 2, 2022
Time: 9 p.m. CT
Location: Boulder, Colo.
Venue: Folsom Field (50,183)
Series Record: First Meeting
TV: ESPN
Talent: Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, Taylor McGregor
Radio: WBAP 820 AM, Sirius XM 81, SXM App 81
Talent: Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine
Spanish Radio: Zona MX 99.1 FM
Talent: Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos
GAME NOTES
ABOUT THE GAME
- TCU will make its debut under Head Coach Sonny Dykes when it opens the 2022 campaign on Friday, Sept. 2, at Colorado.
- The Horned Frogs and Buffaloes will be meeting for the first time on the gridiron. The home-and-home series will continue one year to the day, Sept. 2, in the 2023 season opener at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.
- TCU opens its season on a Friday for the first time since 2011, a 50-48 loss at Baylor. The following week marked the last time the Horned Frogs played in the state of Colorado, posting a 35-19 victory at Air Force (Sept. 10, 2011).
- The Horned Frogs have won their last seven games against Pac-12 opponents.
- TCU is 76-40-9 in season openers in its history, having won seven of their last eight and 16 of the past 19.
- TCU was seventh in the Big 12 preseason poll. The last time it was picked seventh was 2014, when it won the Big 12 championship.
- TCU’s Sonny Dykes is 1-1 against Colorado as a head coach with both games coming when he was at Cal. His 2014 team won 59-56 against the Buffs, while dropping a 41-24 contest in Boulder in 2013.
MEET THE NEW BOSS
- Sonny Dykes is in his first season as head coach of the Horned Frogs, but second overall at TCU.
- Dykes was an offensive analyst on the 2017 TCU team that posted an 11-3 record, played in the Big 12 Championship Game and finished the season with a No. 9 national ranking, its last top-10 appearance.
- Dykes was head coach at SMU the past four seasons (2018-21). He led the Mustangs to three consecutive winning seasons for the first time since the mid-1980s and their first back-to-back wins over TCU since 1992-93.
- Dykes also served as head football coach at Cal (2013-16) and Louisiana Tech (2010-12).
- He is the son of legendary Texas Tech Head Football Coach Spike Dykes. Spike coached the Red Raiders from 1986-99.
- Sonny Dykes lettered two seasons in baseball at Texas Tech.
FAMILIAR FACES
- TCU safety Mark Perry is in his first season as a Horned Frog after playing the last three years at Colorado. He had a team-best three interceptions for the Buffs last season while placing third on the team with 72 tackles.
- Colorado Defensive Quality Control Specialist Michael Downing was a three-year letterman (2015-17) at safety for TCU. He then served four seasons (2018-21) as a defensive graduate assistant for the Horned Frogs.
THE RARE ROAD TRIP
- TCU’s trip to Colorado marks just one of three times this season it will leave the state of Texas as well as travel via plane to a road game.
- Nine of TCU’s remaining 11 contests are in Texas with the lone exceptions being trips to Kansas (Oct. 8) and West Virginia (Oct. 29).
RECRUITING REPORT
- TCU’s 2022 signing class was ranked third in the Big 12 by 247Sports in per player rating.
- The Horned Frogs were 13th nationally in the 247Sports transfer rankings.
- TCU had the Big 12’s third-rated and nation’s No. 28 overall class for signees and transfers. It was exceptional for the limited time frame available with Head Coach Sonny Dykes arriving on Nov. 30.
TCU NOTABLES
- TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson and wide receiver Quentin Johnston have been named to multiple Preseason All-America Teams.
- Despite teams consistently throwing away from him last season, Hodges-Tomlinson led TCU with two interceptions, seven pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
- Johnston ranks first in Big 12 history with a 20.4 yards per catch average for a player in his first two seasons. He also ranks eighth nationally since 1996 for the first two years of a career.
- Running back Kendre Miller ranks No. 1 nationally among active Power 5 conference players with his 7.4 career yards per carry average. His 7.5 per carry mark in 2021 ranked fourth for a season at TCU. He has two of the top-six season averages in program history in his first two years.
TCU SUPPORT
- Since it began Big 12 play in 2012, TCU has had over $400 million in donor-funded athletics facilities upgrades. The most recent project was the $113 million Legends Club & Suites which opened in Fall 2020 on the east side of Amon G. Carter Stadium.
