Game Thread: TCU Football at Colorado

IT’S GAME TIME HORNED FROGS!

TCU Football opens the 2022 season with a business trip to Boulder to take on the Colorado Buffaloes.

This is it. This is the moment we’ve been waiting for all offseason. A new era of TCU Football is finally upon us, and tonight Horned Frog fans get a first taste of what they can expect to see for years to come under a new coaching regime.

After a season-long quarterback battle, Chandler Morris is set to start under center. Although the Oklahoma transfer earned the starting nod tonight, no one knows if this means he’ll be the starter going forward or if Sonny Dykes may try out different packages with different quarterbacks.

In the final press conference of the offseason, Dykes mentioned that he plans to rotate all three quarterbacks against the Buffaloes. So even though Morris will line up for the first play, we may get a taste of both Max Duggan and Sam Jackson as well.

The offseason is long gone. Week 1 is finally here. Let’s watch some Horned Frog football, shall we?

Follow along in the comments as we go play-by-play through the highlights from tonight’s game at Folsom Field!